Today is Tuesday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2022. There are 193 days left in the year. Summer begins at 5:14 a.m. EDT.
Today in history
On June 21, 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.
Also on this date:
In 1834, Cyrus Hall McCormick received a patent for his reaping machine.
In 1942, an Imperial Japanese submarine fired shells at Fort Stevens on the Oregon coast, causing little damage.
In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco, which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than nonsmokers.
Fun fact
When humans see adorable things, the brain can produce a reaction called “cute aggression,” which is when we say we want to squeeze, smush or snuggle something really hard. Luckily, saying it relieves us of our desire to actually harm creatures with our cuddles.
Riddle me this
I am four times as old as my daughter. In 20 years, I shall be twice as old as her. How old are we now?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Oblige:” verb; (uh-BLYJE). Defintion: To do a favor for someone, or to do something as a favor, or as though it is a favor.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Monte Markham is 87. Songwriter Don Black is 84. Actor Mariette Hartley is 82. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 78. Actor Meredith Baxter is 75. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 75. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 74. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 72. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 71. Actor Robyn Douglass is 70. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 67. Actor Josh Pais is 64. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 63. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 62. Actor Sammi Davis is 58. Actor Doug Savant is 58. Actor Carrie Preston is 55. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 52. Country singer Allison Moorer is 50. Actor Juliette Lewis is 49. Actor Maggie Siff is 48. Musician Justin Cary is 47. Actor Chris Pratt is 43. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 41. Britain’s Prince William is 40. Actor Jussie Smollett is 40. Actor Benjamin Walker is 40. Actor Michael Malarkey is 39. Pop singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 37. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 37. Actor Jascha Washington is 33. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 30. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 25.
Riddle answer: I am 40 and my daughter is 10.
