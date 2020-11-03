Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3, the 308th day of 2020. There are 58 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 3, 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won a landslide election victory over Republican challenger Alfred “Alf” Landon.
Also on this date:
In 1900, the first automobile show in the United States opened at New York’s Madison Square Garden under the auspices of the Automobile Club of America.
In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company was acquired by General Motors in 1918.)
In 1960, President John F. Kennedy established the U.S. Agency for International Development.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson soundly defeated Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.
In 1970, Salvador Allende was inaugurated as president of Chile.
In 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, N.C.
In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran.
Fun fact
Victoria Woodhull broke barriers when she became the first woman to run for president in 1872.
Riddle me this
Why are ghosts terrible liars?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Truculent:” adjective; (TRUCK-yuh-lunt). Definition: Aggressively self-assertive; belligerent, scathingly harsh or vitriolic, feeling or displaying ferocity: cruel, savage, deadly or destructive
Today’s birthdays
Actor Lois Smith is 90. Actor Monica Vitti is 89. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 87. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 74. Singer Lulu is 72. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 71. Comedian-actor Roseanne Barr is 68. Actor Kate Capshaw is 67. Comedian Dennis Miller is 67. Actor Kathy Kinney is 67. Singer Adam Ant is 66. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 65. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 64. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 63. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 48. Actor Francois Battiste (“Ten Days in the Valley”) is 44. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 38. Actor Julie Berman is 37. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 34. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 33. TV personality Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 25.
Riddle answer: Because you can see right through them.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.