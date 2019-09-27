Today is Friday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2019. There are 95 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 27, 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
Also on this date:
- In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.
- In 1825, the first locomotive to haul a passenger train was operated by George Stephenson in England.
- In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
- In 1935, Judy Garland, at age 13, signed a seven-year contract with MGM.
- In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
Fun fact
A ripe cranberry will bounce.
Fitness factoids
1. Science has found that being active as a child and young adult can help you stay stronger later in life.
2. 54 percent of studies reported better performance in long-duration aerobic exercise when food was consumed beforehand.
3. Researchers found that regular grateful thinking can increase happiness by as much as 25 percent.
Trending words
“Impeach:” verb; (im·peach). Definition: To charge with a crime or misdemeanor (to charge a public official before a competent tribunal with misconduct in office), or to cast doubt on or challenge the credibility or validity of.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Kathleen Nolan is 86. Actor Wilford Brimley is 85. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 85. Author Barbara Howar is 85. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 80. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 72. Actress Liz Torres is 72. Actor A Martinez is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 70. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 69. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 68. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 61. Comedian Marc Maron is 56. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 55. Former Democratic National Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 53. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 51. Singer Mark Calderon is 49. Actress Amanda Detmer is 48. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 47. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 41. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 38. Actress Anna Camp is 37. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 37. Singer Avril Lavigne is 35. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 28. Actor Sam Lerner is 27. Actor Ames McNamara is 12.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.