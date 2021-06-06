Today is Sunday, June 6, the 157th day of 2021. There are 208 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 6, 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
Also on this date:
In 1816, a snowstorm struck the northeastern U.S., heralding what would become known as the “Year Without a Summer.”
In 1918, U.S. Marines suffered heavy casualties as they launched their eventually successful counteroffensive against German troops in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in France.
In 1934, the Securities and Exchange Commission was established.
In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pa.
In 1966, Black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage Black voter registration.
In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25½ hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.
In 1977, a sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law imposing an automatic death sentence on defendants convicted of the first-degree murder of a police officer.
In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country. (The Israelis withdrew in June 1985.)
Fun fact
The average cherry tree has 7,000 cherries.
Just for laughs
My grandma is 80 percent Irish.
People call her Iris.
Trending words
“Rigmarole:” noun; (RIG-uh-muh-rol). Definition: Confused or meaningless talk; a complex and sometimes ritualistic procedure.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 82. Country singer Joe Stampley is 78. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 77. Actor Robert Englund is 74. Folk singer Holly Near is 72. Singer Dwight Twilley is 70. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 69. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 69. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 65. Comedian Colin Quinn is 62. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 62. Rock musician Steve Vai is 61. Rock singer-musician Actor Jason Isaacs is 58. Actor Anthony Starke is 58. Actor Max Casella is 54. Actor Paul Giamatti is 54. R&B singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 53. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 51. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 49. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 47. Actor Sonya Walger is 47. Actor Staci Keanan is 46. Jazz singer Somi is 45. Actor Amber Borycki is 38. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 14.
