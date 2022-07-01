Today is Friday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2022. There are 183 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 1, 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.
Also on this date:
In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
In 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.
In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.
Fun fact
Owls have eyes shaped like cylinders, with three eyelids.
Fitness factoids
1. Ginger is a natural antispasmotic compound, which means it helps reduce cramping, in addition to alleviating nausea and promote digestion.
2. Exercising when young can improve your brain function when you’re older.
3. Eating foods high in lycopene — including tomatoes and tomato paste — can make you less susceptible to sunburn.
Trending words
“Culminate:” verb; (KUL-muh-nayt). Definition: To reach the highest or a climactic or decisive point, or to reach the end or final result of something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 91. Actor Jean Marsh is 88. Actor Jamie Farr is 88. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 86. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 81. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 77. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 72. Actor Daryl Anderson is 71. Actor Trevor Eve is 71. Actor Terrence Mann is 71. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 71. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 71. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 70. Actor Lorna Patterson is 66. Actor Alan Ruck is 66. Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 64. R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 62. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 61. Country singer Michelle Wright is 61. Actor Andre Braugher is 60. Actor Dominic Keating is 60. Actor Pamela Anderson is 55. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 52. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 52. Actor Henry Simmons is 52. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 51. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 51. Actor Melissa Peterman is 51. Actor/writer Jill Kargman is 48. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 47. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 47. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 46. Actor Liv Tyler is 45. Actor Hilarie Burton is 40. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 39. Actor Lea Seydoux is 37. Actor Evan Ellingson is 34. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 30. Actor Storm Reid is 19.
