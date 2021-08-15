Today is Sunday, Aug. 15, the 227th day of 2021. There are 138 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 15, 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1057, Macbeth, King of Scots, was killed in battle by Malcolm, the eldest son of King Duncan, whom Macbeth had slain.
In 1914, the Panama Canal officially opened as the SS Ancon crossed the just-completed waterway between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1939, the MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz” opened at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces landed in southern France in Operation Dragoon.
In 1947, India became independent after some 200 years of British rule.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
Fun fact
Half Baked was the most popular Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor of 2020.
Just for laughs
Did you hear about the man who bought his wig from the dollar store?
It was a small price toupee.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Kvell:” verb; (KVEL). Definition: To be extraordinarily proud.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jim Dale is 86. Actor Pat Priest is 85. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 83. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 83. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 79. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 77. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 75. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 73. Actor Phyllis Smith is 72. Britain’s Princess Anne is 71. Actor Tess Harper is 71. Actor Larry Mathews is 66. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 64. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 63. Movie director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 58. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 57. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 55. Actor Peter Hermann is 54. Actor Debra Messing is 53. Actor Anthony Anderson is 51. Actor Ben Affleck is 49. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 49. Actor Natasha Henstridge is 47. Actor Nicole Paggi is 44. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 43. Actor Emily Kinney is 37. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 37. Latin pop singer Belinda is 32. Actor Courtney Hope is 32. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 32. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 32. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.