Today in history
On Jan. 31, 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.)
Also on this date:
In 1863, during the Civil War, the First South Carolina Volunteers, an all-Black Union regiment composed of many escaped slaves, was mustered into federal service at Beaufort, S.C.
In 1919, baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman announced he had ordered development of the hydrogen bomb.
In 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral.
In 1961, NASA launched Ham the Chimp aboard a Mercury-Redstone rocket from Cape Canaveral; Ham was recovered safely from the Atlantic Ocean following his 16 1/2-minute suborbital flight.
In 1971, astronauts Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa blasted off aboard Apollo 14 on a mission to the moon.
Tennis balls were originally white until Sir David Attenborough realized they’d be hard to follow on color television, so the sport created “optic yellow” balls in 1972.
Them: “How’d you hurt yourself?”
Me: “I’m 43.”
“Jeopardy:” noun; (JEP-er-dee). Definition: Exposure to or imminence of death, loss or injury; the danger that an accused person is subjected to when on trial for a criminal offense.
