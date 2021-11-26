Today is Friday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2021. There are 35 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 26, 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura, setting forth U.S. demands for “lasting and extensive peace throughout the Pacific area.” The same day, a Japanese naval task force consisting of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, headed toward Hawaii.
Also on this date:
In 1825, the first college social fraternity, the Kappa Alpha Society, was formed at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.
In 1864, English mathematician and writer Charles Dodgson presented a handwritten and illustrated manuscript, “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground,” to his 12-year-old friend Alice Pleasance Liddell; the book was later turned into “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” published under Dodgson’s pen name, Lewis Carroll.
In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Mich.
In 1950, China entered the Korean War, launching a counteroffensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the U.S. and South Korea.
Fun fact
Rubber bands last longer when refrigerated.
Fitness factoids
1. Grounding, also called earthing, is a therapeutic technique that involves doing activities that “ground” or electrically reconnect you to the earth.
2. One of the easiest ways to ground yourself to the earth is to walk barefoot.
3. Results of one treatment study found that long-term self-administered grounding therapy helped to reduce blood pressure levels in participants with hypertension.
Trending words
“Enclave:” noun; (EN-klayv). Definition: An area inhabited by people who are different in some way from the people in the surrounding areas.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Impressionist Rich Little is 83. Singer Tina Turner is 82. Singer Jean Terrell is 77. Pop musician John McVie is 76. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 73. Actor Scott Jacoby is 65. Actor Jamie Rose is 62. Country singer Linda Davis is 59. Actor Scott Adsit is 56. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 56. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 56. Actor Kristin Bauer is 55. Actor Peter Facinelli is 48. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 47. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 46. Actor Maia Campbell is 45. Country singer Joe Nichols is 45. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 43. Actor Jessica Bowman is 41. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40. Actor Jessica Camacho is 39. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 37. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 36. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 28.
