Today is Thursday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2021. There are 99 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 23, 1955, a jury in Sumner, Miss., acquitted two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of murdering Black teenager Emmett Till. (The two men later admitted to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)
Also on this date:
In 1779, during the Revolutionary War, the American warship Bon Homme Richard, commanded by John Paul Jones, defeated the HMS Serapis in battle off Yorkshire, England; however, the seriously damaged Bon Homme Richard sank two days later.
In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.
In 1846, Neptune was identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.
In 1932, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was founded.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman announced there was evidence the Soviet Union had recently conducted a nuclear test explosion. (The test had been carried out on Aug. 29, 1949.)
In 1952, Sen. Richard M. Nixon, R-Calif., salvaged his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech.
In 1957, nine Black students who’d entered Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas were forced to withdraw because of a white mob outside.
Fun fact
In January 2021, the first commercial 3D printed house in the U.S. went on sale for $299,000.
Record setters
According to Forbes’ The Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers of 2019, singer Taylor Swift earned $185 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Swift also holds the record for the highest annual earnings among all celebrities over the same period.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Collude:” verb; (kuh-LOOD). Definition: To conspire or plot.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Julio Iglesias is 78. Actor Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 76. Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 74. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 72. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 67. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 66. Actor Rosalind Chao is 64. Golfer Larry Mize is 63. Actor Jason Alexander is 62. Actor Chi McBride is 60. Actor Erik Todd Dellums is 57. Actor LisaRaye is 55. Singer Ani DiFranco is 51. Rock singer Sam Bettens (K’s Choice) is 49. Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 49. Actor Kip Pardue is 45. Actor Anthony Mackie is 43. Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (“Making the Band”) is 42. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon is 40. Actor David Lim is 38. Actor Cush Jumbo is 36. Actor Skylar Astin is 34.
