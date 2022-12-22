Today is Thursday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2022. There are nine days left in the year.
Today in history
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 12:37 am
Today is Thursday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2022. There are nine days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 22, 1990, Lech Walesa took the oath of office as Poland’s first popularly elected president.
Also on this date:
In 1858, opera composer Giacomo Puccini was born in Lucca, Italy.
In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of anti-Semitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)
In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.
In 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four youths on a Manhattan subway, claiming they were about to rob him.
In 1989, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, the last of Eastern Europe’s hard-line Communist rulers, was toppled from power in a popular uprising.
In 1992, a Libyan Boeing 727 jetliner crashed after a midair collision with a MiG fighter, killing all 157 aboard the jetliner, and both crew members of the fighter jet.
Fun fact
The tomato contains 31,760 genes — 7,000 more genes than a human.
Record setters
The oldest pig in captivity ever is Baby Jane (born Feb. 1, 1998), who was raised by owners Patrick Cunningham and Stanley Coffman in Mundelein, Ill., and was 23 years, 77 days odl as verified April 19, 2021. She died Sept. 10, 2021, at age 23 years, 221 days.
Trending words
“Dreidel:” noun; (DRAY-dul). Definition: A four-sided toy marked with Hebrew letters and spun like a top in a game of chance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Hector Elizondo is 86. Country singer Red Steagall is 84. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 78. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 77. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 74. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 74. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 74. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 71. Actor BernNadette Stanis is 69. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 62. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 60. Actor Lauralee Bell is 54. Country singer Lori McKenna is 54. Actor Dina Meyer is 54. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 52. Actor Heather Donahue is 49. Actor Chris Carmack is 42. Actor Harry Ford is 40. Actor Greg Finley is 38. Actor Logan Huffman is 33. R&B singer Jordin Sparks is 33. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 29. Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.