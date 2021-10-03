Today is Sunday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2021. There are 89 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 3, 1974, Frank Robinson was named major league baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians.
Also on this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.
In 1941, Adolf Hitler declared in a speech in Berlin that Russia had been “broken” and would “never rise again.”
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. Army troops cracked the Siegfried Line north of Aachen, Germany.
In 1955, “Captain Kangaroo” and “The Mickey Mouse Club” premiered on CBS and ABC, respectively.
In 1970, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Ad-ministration (NOAA) was established under the Department of Commerce.
In 1981, Irish nationalists at the Maze Prison near Belfast, Northern Ireland, ended seven months of hunger strikes that had claimed 10 lives.
Fun fact
Moose can run as fast as 35 mph.
Just for laughs
My wife suggested I get a telescope, since I was so interested in astronomy.
I told her I’d look into it.
— @dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Vestige:” noun; (VESS-tij). Definition: A trace, mark or visible sign left by something lost or vanished.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer Steve Reich is 85. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 80. Actor Alan Rachins is 79. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 78. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 72. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 71. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 70. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 67. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 67. Actor Hart Bochner is 65. Actor Peter Frechette is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 62. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 62. Actor Jack Wagner is 62. Actor/musician Marcus Giamatti is 60. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 59. Actor Clive Owen is 57. Actor Janel Moloney is 52. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 52. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 50. Rock singer G. Love is 49. Actor Neve Campbell is 48. Actor Lena Headey is 48. Singer India.Arie is 46. Rapper Talib Kweli is 46. Actor Alanna Ubach is 46. Actor Shannyn Sossamon is 43. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 42. Actor Seth Gabel is 40. Rock musician Mark King (Hinder) is 39. Actor Erik Von Detten is 39. Actor Tessa Thompson is 38. Country singer Drake White is 38. Actor Meagan Holder is 37. Actor Christopher Marquette is 37. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 33. Actor Alicia Vikander is 33. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 17.
thought: ““Whatever you are, be a good one.” — President Abraham Lincoln (1809-65)