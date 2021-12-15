Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2021. There are 16 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 15, 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year’s Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.
Also on this date:
In 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia.
In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, S.D., during a confrontation with Indian police.
In 1939, the Civil War motion picture epic “Gone with the Wind,” starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, had its world premiere in Atlanta.
In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, W.Va., collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.
In 1971, the Secret Service appointed its first five female special agents.
In 1974, the horror spoof “Young Frankenstein,” starring Gene Wilder and directed by Mel Brooks, was released by 20th Century Fox.
In 1989, a popular uprising began in Romania that resulted in the downfall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
In 2000, the long-troubled Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine was closed for good.
Fun fact
As you gain weight, your tongue does as well. The extra fat on your tongue can cause problems, such as sleep apnea.
That’s punny
What’s green and not heavy?
Light green.
Trending words
“Commodious:” adjective; (kuh-MOH-dee-us). Definition: Comfortably or conveniently spacious; roomy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 82. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 79. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. Actor Don Johnson is 72. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 71. Movie director Julie Taymor is 69. Movie director Alex Cox is 67. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 66. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 65. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 62. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 61. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 60. Actor Helen Slater is 58. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Actor Molly Price is 56. Actor Garrett Wang is 53. Actor Michael Shanks is 51. Actor Stuart Townsend is 49. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 48. Actor Geoff Stults is 45. Actor Adam Brody is 42. Actor Michelle Dockery is 40. Actor George O. Gore II is 39. Actor Camilla Luddington is 38. Rock musician and actor Alana Haim is 30. Actor Maude Apatow is 24. Actor Stefania Owen is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.