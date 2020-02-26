Today is Wednesday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2020. There are 309 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)
Also on this date:
In 1616, astronomer Galileo Galilei met with a Roman Inquisition official, Cardinal Robert Bellarmine, who ordered him to abandon the “heretical” concept of heliocentrism, which held that the Earth revolved around the sun, instead of the other way around.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed a congressional act establishing Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.
In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.
Fun fact
The U.S. Postal Service mails more than 800,000 live chickens in the weeks leading up to Easter.
That’s punny
Yesterday, I accidentally swallowed some food coloring. The doctor said I’m OK, but I feel like I’ve dyed a little inside.
Trending words
“Judgment:” noun; (JUJ-munt). Definition 1: The process of forming an opinion or evaluation by discerning and comparing. Definition 2: A formal decision given by a court or a divine sentence or decision.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Game show host Tom Kennedy is 93. Country-rock musician Paul Cotton (Poco) is 77. Actor-director Bill Duke is 77. Singer Mitch Ryder is 75. Actress Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 75. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 70. Singer Michael Bolton is 67. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 66. Actor Greg Germann is 62. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 62. Bandleader John McDaniel is 59. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 56. Actress Jennifer Grant is 54. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 52. Singer Erykah Badu is 49. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 48. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 45. Actor Greg Rikaart is 43. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 41. Country singer Rodney Hayden is 40. Pop singer Nate Ruess (fun.) is 38. Tennis player Li Na is 38. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 36. Actress Teresa Palmer is 34. Actor Alex Heartman is 30. Actress Taylor Dooley is 27.
