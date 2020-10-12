Today is Monday, Oct. 12, the 286th day of 2020. There are 80 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 12, 2002, bombs blamed on al-Qaida-linked militants destroyed a nightclub on the Indonesian island of Bali, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and seven Americans.
Also on this date:
In 1864, Roger B. Taney, the fifth Chief Justice of the United States, died at 87; he was succeeded by Salmon Chase.
In 1870, Gen. Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Va., at age 63.
In 1942, during World War II, American naval forces defeated the Japanese in the Battle of Cape Esperance. ... Attorney General Francis Biddle announced during a Columbus Day celebration at Carnegie Hall in New York that Italian nationals in the United States would no longer be considered enemy aliens.
In 1957, the Dr. Seuss Yuletide tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” was first published by Random House.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.
Fun fact
There was once an owl that stood almost 4 feet tall. The Cuban giant owl or Ornimegalonyx, is believed to be the largest owl that ever existed. It lived exclusively on Cuban islands and was nearly flightless.
These three tweets
Trending words
“Fracking:” noun. Definition: The injection of fluid into shale beds at high pressure in order to free up petroleum resources (such as oil or natural gas).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
