Today is Saturday, June 20, the 172nd day of 2020. There are 194 days left in the year. Summer begins at 5:44 p.m., Eastern time.
Today in history
On June 20, 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.
Also on this date:
In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.
In 1921, U.S. Rep. Alice Mary Robertson, R-Okla., became the first woman to preside over a session of the House of Representatives.
In 1943, race-related rioting erupted in Detroit; federal troops were sent in two days later to quell the violence that resulted in more than 30 deaths.
In 1972, three days after the arrest of the Watergate burglars, President Richard Nixon met at the White House with his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman; the secretly made tape recording of this meeting ended up with the notorious 18½-minute gap.
Fun fact
A queen bee can lay 2,000 eggs a day in the spring.
They eat what?!
Stinky tofu, or chou tofu, is found in China. It’s tofu that has been marinated in vegetable and shrimp broth that has been fermenting for months. There is also a type of stinky tofu that is served with goose blood.
Trending words
“Harangue:” noun; (huh-RANG). Definition: A speech addressed to a public assembly, or a ranting speech or writing: lecture.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Bonnie Bartlett is 91. Actress Olympia Dukakis is 89. Actor James Tolkan is 89. Movie director Stephen Frears is 79. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 78. Actor John McCook is 76. Singer Anne Murray is 75. Musician Andre Watts is 74. Actress Candy Clark is 73. Producer Tina Sinatra is 72. Rhythm and blues singer Lionel Richie is 71. Actor John Goodman is 68. Rock musician Michael Anthony is 66. Pop musician John Taylor is 60. Rock musician Mark degli Antoni is 58. Christian rock musician Jerome Fontamillas (Switchfoot) is 53. Rock musician Murphy Karges (Sugar Ray) is 53. Actress Nicole Kidman is 53. Country/bluegrass singer-musician Dan Tyminski is 53. Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 52. Actor Peter Paige is 51. Actor Josh Lucas is 49. Rock musician Jeordie White (AKA Twiggy Ramirez) is 49. Rock singer Chino Moreno (Deftones) is 47. Country-folk singer-songwriter Amos Lee is 43. Country singer Chuck Wicks is 41. Actress Tika Sumpter is 40. Country musician Chris Thompson (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Actress-singer Alisan Porter is 39. Christian rock musician Chris Dudley (Underoath) is 37. Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 37. Actor Mark Saul is 35. Actress Dreama Walker is 34. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse is 31. Actress Maria Lark is 23.
