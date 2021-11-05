Today is Friday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2021. There are 56 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)
Also on this date:
In 1605, the “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.
In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote for President Ulysses S. Grant. (Anthony was convicted by a judge and fined $100, but she never paid the penalty.)
In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected president, defeating Progressive Party candidate Theodore Roosevelt, incumbent Republican William Howard Taft and Socialist Eugene V. Debs.
In 1935, Parker Brothers began marketing the board game “Monopoly.”
In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.
In 1989, death claimed pianist Vladimir Horowitz in New York at age 86 and singer-songwriter Barry Sadler in Murfreesboro, Tenn., at age 49.
Fun fact
Less than 5 percent of the planet’s oceans have been explored.
Fitness factoids
1. Plants can improve the air quality in your home.
2. If your household cleaner or air freshener says “fragrance,” and the ingredients aren’t listed, it could contain harmful chemicals that are carcinogenic.
3. Plastics sometimes contain harmful chemicals like BPA and phthalates that can seep into food.
Trending words
“Passel:” noun; (PASS-ul). Definition: A large number or amount of something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Harris Yulin is 84. Actor Chris Robinson is 83. Actor Elke Sommer is 81. Singer Art Garfunkel is 80. Singer Peter Noone is 74. TV personality Kris Jenner is 66. Actor Nestor Serrano is 66. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 63. Actor Robert Patrick is 63. Singer Bryan Adams is 62. Actor Tilda Swinton is 61. Actor Michael Gaston is 59. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 58. Actor Andrea McArdle is 58. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Judy Reyes is 54. Actor Seth Gilliam is 53. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 53. Actor Sam Rockwell is 53. Actor Corin Nemec is 50. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 50. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 47. Actor Sam Page is 46. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 45. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 41. Actor Annet Mahendru is 36. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 34. Actor Landon Gimenez is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.