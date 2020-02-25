Today is Tuesday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2020. There are 310 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) became world heavyweight boxing champion as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.
Also on this date:
In 1793, President George Washington held the first Cabinet meeting on record at his Mount Vernon home; attending were Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Attorney General Edmund Randolph.
In 1836, inventor Samuel Colt patented his revolver.
In 1862, Nashville, Tenn., became the first Confederate state capital to be occupied by the North during the Civil War.
In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving Congress the power to levy and collect income taxes, was declared in effect by Secretary of State Philander Chase Knox.
In 1954, Gamal Abdel Nasser became Egypt’s prime minister after the country’s president, Mohammed Naguib, was effectively ousted in a coup.
In 1964, Eastern Airlines Flight 304, a DC-8, crashed shortly after taking off from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 58 on board.
Fun fact
The lifespan of a leopard is between 12 and 17 years in the wild, and as many as 23 years in captivity.
Riddle me this
What is always in front of you, but never behind you?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Pretzel:” noun; (pret·sl). Definition: A brittle or chewy glazed, usually salted, slender bread often shaped like a loose knot.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Ann McCrea is 89. Actor Tom Courtenay is 83. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 83. Actress Diane Baker is 82. Actress Karen Grassle is 78. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 71. Humorist Jack Handey is 71. Movie director Neil Jordan is 70. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 67. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 63. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 61. Comedian Carrot Top is 55. Actress Veronica Webb is 55. Actor Alexis Denisof is 54. Actress Tea Leoni is 54. Actress Lesley Boone is 52. Actor Sean Astin is 49. Singer Daniel Powter is 49. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Justin Jeffre is 47. Rock musician Richard Liles is 47. Actor Anson Mount is 47. Comedian-actress Chelsea Handler is 45. Actress Rashida Jones is 44. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 42. Actor Justin Berfield is 34. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 34. Actress Jameela Jamil is 34. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 33.
Riddle answer: The future.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.