Today is Tuesday, Dec. 29, the 364th day of 2020. There are two days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 29, 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
Also on this date:
In 1812, during the War of 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil.
In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.
In 1939, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” starring Charles Laughton and Maureen O’Hara, was released by RKO Radio Pictures.
In 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”
Fun fact
“Old Faithful” first earned its name in 1870, when a group of explorers noted that it erupted roughly once every 60 minutes. After decades of earthquakes, it can now take up to 90 minutes between eruptions.
Riddle me this
I am a seed with three letters in my name. Take away the last two and I still sound the same. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Suffrage:” noun; (SUF-rij). Definition: A short intercessory prayer usually in a series, a vote given in deciding a controverted question or electing a person for an office or trust, or the right of voting.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 98. Actor Inga Swenson is 88. Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 86. Actor Barbara Steele is 83. Actor Jon Voight is 82. Country singer Ed Bruce is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 74. Retired Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 74. Actor Ted Danson is 73. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 69. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 67. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 61. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 61. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 59. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 56. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 55. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 54. Actor Jason Gould is 54. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 53. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 53. Actor Jennifer Ehle is 51. Actor Patrick Fischler is 51. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 50. Actor Kevin Weisman is 50. Actor Jude Law is 48. Actor Maria Dizzia is 46. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 46. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 45. Actor Katherine Moennig is 43. Actor Diego Luna is 41. Actor Alison Brie is 38. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 37. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 33. Actor Jane Levy is 31. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 25. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 22.
Riddle answer: A pea.
