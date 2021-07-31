Today is Saturday, July 31, the 212th day of 2021. There are 153 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 31, 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.
Also on this date:
In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was adopted by the republic’s National Assembly.
In 1933, the radio series “Jack Armstrong, the All-American Boy,” made its debut on CBS radio station WBBM in Chicago.
In 1945, Pierre Laval, premier of the pro-Nazi Vichy government, surrendered to U.S. authorities in Austria; he was turned over to France, which later tried and executed him.
In 1954, Pakistan’s K2 was conquered as two members of an Italian expedition, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli, reached the summit.
In 1964, country singer-songwriter Jim Reeves, 40, and his manager, Dean Manuel, were killed when their private plane crashed in bad weather near Nashville.
In 1970, “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” came to an end after nearly 14 years, as co-anchor Chet Huntley signed off for the last time; the broadcast was renamed “NBC Nightly News.”
In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
Fun fact
The most expensive fish is the bluefin tuna.
They eat what?!
Korea is home to sannakji, or “wriggling octopus.”
Trending words
“Jeremiad:” noun; (jair-uh-MY E-ud). Definition: A prolonged lamentation or complaint; also: a cautionary or angry harangue.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Don Murray is 92. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 90. Actor France Nuyen is 82. Actor Susan Flannery is 82. Singer Lobo is 77. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 77. Singer Gary Lewis is 76. Actor Lane Davies is 71. Actor Susan Wooldridge is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 70. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 70. Actor Alan Autry is 69. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 69. Actor James Read is 68. Actor Michael Biehn is 65. Actor Dirk Blocker is 64. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 63. Rock musician Bill Berry is 63. Actor Wally Kurth is 63. Actor Wesley Snipes is 59. Country singer Chad Brock is 58. Musician Fatboy Slim is 58. Rock musician Jim Corr is 57. Author J.K. Rowling is 56. Actor Dean Cain is 55. Actor Jim True-Frost is 55. Actor Ben Chaplin is 52. Actor Loren Dean is 52. Actor Eve Best is 50. Actor Annie Parisse is 46. Actor Robert Telfer is 44. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 43. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 42. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 35. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 27. Actor Reese Hartwig is 23. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.