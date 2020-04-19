Today is Sunday, April 19, the 110th day of 2020. There are 256 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 19, 1993, the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began smashing their way in; about 80 people, including two dozen children and sect leader David Koresh, were killed.
Also on this date:
In 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.
In 1912, a special subcommittee of the Senate Commerce Committee opened hearings in New York into the Titanic disaster.
In 1933, the United States went off the gold standard.
In 1943, during World War II, tens of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began a valiant but ultimately futile battle against Nazi forces.
In 1945, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel” opened on Broadway.
In 1977, the Supreme Court, in Ingraham v. Wright, ruled 5-4 that even severe spanking of schoolchildren by faculty members did not violate the Eighth Amendment ban against cruel and unusual punishment.
Fun fact
Ice cream originated in China, as early as 3000 B.C. The original recipe consisted of milk, rice and snow. King Tang of Shang, had 94 ice men who helped to make the dish of buffalo milk, flour and camphor.
Just for laughs
Did you heard about the monkeys who shared an Amazon account? They were prime mates.
Trending words
“Caduceus:” noun; (kuh-DOO-see-us). Definition: The symbolic staff of a herald; a medical insignia bearing a representation of a staff with two entwined snakes and two wings at the top.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Elinor Donahue is 83. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 78. Actor Tim Curry is 74. Pop singer Mark “Flo” Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 73. Actor Tony Plana is 68. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 64. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 58. Actor Tom Wood is 57. Recording executive Suge Knight is 55. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 53. Actress Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 52. Actress Ashley Judd is 52. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 52. Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 50. Actress Jennifer Esposito is 48. Actress Jennifer Taylor is 48. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 46. Actor James Franco is 42. Actress Kate Hudson is 41. Actor Hayden Christensen is 39. Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno is 39. Actress-comedian Ali Wong is 38. Actress Victoria Yeates is 37. Actress Kelen Coleman is 36. Actor Zack Conroy is 35. Roots rock musician Steve Johnson (Alabama Shakes) is 35. Tennis player Maria Sharapova is 33. NHL forward Patrik Laine is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.