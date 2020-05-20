Today is Wednesday, May 20, the 141st day of 2020. There are 225 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 20, 1961, a white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Ala., prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.
Also on this date:
In 1873, Levi Strauss and tailor Jacob Davis received a U.S. patent for men’s work pants made with copper rivets.
In 1899, taxi driver Jacob German was pulled over and arrested by a police officer riding a bicycle for speeding down Manhattan’s Lexington Avenue in his electric car at 12 miles an hour at a time when the speed limit was 8 mph; it was the first recorded speeding arrest in U.S. history.
In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, N.Y., aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
In 1956, the United States exploded the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
Fun fact
During World War II, superstitious sailors would get a pig and a chicken tattooed on their feet to protect them from drowning
That’s punny
The person who invented autocorrect should burn in hello.
Trending words
“Pelagic:” adjective; (puh-LAJ-ik). Definition: Of, relating to, or living or occurring in the open sea: oceanic.
Today’s birthdays
Actor-author James McEachin is 90. Actor Anthony Zerbe is 84. Actor David Proval is 78. Singer-actress Cher is 74. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 72. Rock musician Warren Cann is 70. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 69. Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 66. Delaware Gov. John Carney is 64. Actor Dean Butler is 64. TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 62. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 62. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 61. Singer Susan Cowsill is 61. Actor John Billingsley is 60. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 60. Singer Nick Heyward is 59. TV personality Ted Allen is 55. Actress Mindy Cohn is 54. Rock musician Tom Gorman (Belly) is 54. Actress Gina Ravera is 54. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 52. Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 49. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 48. Actress Daya Vaidya is 47. Rock musician Ryan Martinie is 45. Actor Matt Czuchry is 43. Actress Angela Goethals is 43. Actress-singer Naturi Naughton is 36. Country singer Jon Pardi is 35.
