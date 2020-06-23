Today is Wednesday, June 24, the 176th day of 2020. There are 190 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
Also on this date:
In 1807, a grand jury in Richmond, Va., indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor (he was later acquitted).
In 1940, France signed an armistice with Italy during World War II.
In 1947, what’s regarded as the first modern UFO sighting took place as private pilot Kenneth Arnold, an Idaho businessman, reported seeing nine silvery objects flying in a “weaving formation” near Mount Rainier in Washington.
In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift. ... The Republican National Convention, meeting in Philadelphia, nominated New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey for president.
In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First Amendment.
In 1964, AT&T inaugurated commercial “Picturephone” service between New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (the service, however, never caught on).
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Fun fact
Frogs drink water through their skin.
That’s punny
“Hey officer, how did the hackers escape?”
“No idea, they just ransomware.”
@dadsaysjokes
Trending word
“Stalwart:” adjective; (STAWL-wert). Definition: Marked by outstanding strength and vigor of body, mind or spirit.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rock singer Arthur Brown is 78. Actress Michele Lee is 78. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 76. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 75. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 73. Actor Peter Weller is 73. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 71. Actress Nancy Allen is 70. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 70. Actor Joe Penny is 64. Reggae singer Astro (UB40) is 63. Rhythm and blues/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 60. Actor Iain Glen is 59. Rock singer Curt Smith is 59. Actress Danielle Spencer is 55. Actress Sherry Stringfield is 53. Actress Carla Gallo is 45. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 43. Actress-producer Mindy Kaling is 41. Actress Minka Kelly is 40. Actor Justin Hires is 35. Actress Kaitlin Cullum is 34. Singer Solange Knowles is 34. Actor Max Ehrich is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.