Today is Thursday, Oct. 22, the 296th day of 2020. There are 70 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 22, 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
Also on this date:
In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.
In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
Fun fact
Steve Leech, a milkman in Cornwall, was doing his rounds when he saw a shop on fire. He used 320 pints of milk to put out the fire, saving seven other stores. He was given a “Hero Milkman of the Millennium’” award from the National Dairymen’s Association.
Record setters
The most races won by a sheep is 165 out of 179 total season races, and was achieved by Lamborghini at Odds Farm Park in High Wycombe, Bucks, U.K.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Obverse:” noun; (AHB-verss). Definition: The side of a coin or currency note bearing the chief device and lettering; broadly: a front or principal surface. Definition 2: A counterpart having the opposite orientation or force; opposite, or a proposition inferred immediately from another by denying the opposite of what the given proposition affirms.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 84. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Movie director Jan de Bont is 77. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 75. Rock musician Leslie West (Mountain) is 75. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 68. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 68. Movie director Bill Condon is 65. Actor Luis Guzman is 64. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 58. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 57. Christian singer TobyMac is 56. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 55. Actor Valeria Golino is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Movie director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 47. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 47. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 45. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 44. Actor Michael Fishman is 39. New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó is 38. Rock musician Rickard Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 37. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 35. Actor Corey Hawkins is 32. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 30. Actor Sofia Vassilieva is 28. Actor Elias Harger is 13.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.