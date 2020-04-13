Today is Monday, April 13, the 104th day of 2020. There are 262 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 13, 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”
Also on this date:
In 1743, the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, was born in Shadwell in the Virginia Colony.
In 1860, the Pony Express completed its inaugural run from St. Joseph, Mo., to Sacramento, Calif., in 10 days.
In 1861, at the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to Confederate forces.
In 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)
Fun fact
North Korea has only eight internet hosts while the Vatican City has 107. USA has the most out of any country with more than 500 million.
These three tweets
1. If you have trouble sleeping, you’re destined to marry someone who falls asleep in 10 seconds and will hate them for it.
@nottheworstmom
2. Wife: “Now that we’re in lockdown, we really need to ration our snacks.”
Husband: [Sprinkling Oreo crumbs over a log cabin made of Snickers.] “Yeah, definitely.”
@e4moji
3. We brought home a betta fish, and I’ve officially spent more time deciding it’s name than I did naming the kids.
@Chhapiness
Trending words
“Permeate:” verb; (PER-mee-ayt). Definition: To diffuse through or penetrate something, to spread or diffuse through, or to pass through the pores or interstices of.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Edward Fox is 83. Actor Paul Sorvino is 81. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 78. Rock musician Jack Casady is 76. Actor Tony Dow is 75. Singer Al Green is 74. Actor Ron Perlman is 70. Singer Peabo Bryson is 69. Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 66. Comedian Gary Kroeger is 63. Actress Saundra Santiago is 63. Actress Page Hannah is 56. Rock musician Lisa Umbarger is 55. Actor Rick Schroder is 50. Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 47. Singer Lou Bega is 45. Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 44. Actor Kyle Howard is 42. Actress Courtney Peldon is 39. Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 38. Baseball outfielder Hunter Pence is 37. Actress Allison Williams is 32. Actress Hannah Marks is 27.
