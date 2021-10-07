Today is Thursday, Oct. 7, the 280th day of 2021. There are 85 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 7, 1871, a 16-hour fire injured 30 of Chicago’s 185 firefighters.
Also on this date:
In 1520, the first public burning of books in Louvain, the Netherlands, took place.
In 1737, a cyclone caused 40 foot waves that are believed to have killed 300,000 in Calcutta, India.
In 1777, Americans beat the British forces in the Second Battle of Saratoga and Battle of Bemis Heights.
In 1891, in the British Open Men’s Golf, St. Andrews, Hugh Kirkaldy won by 2 strokes; it was the last Open contested in a single day over 36 holes.
In 1907, France’s Henri Farman flew 30 meters in a biplane.
In 1916, Georgia Tech, coached by John Heisman, defeated Cumberland, 222-0; the most lopsided score in the history of U.S. college football.
In 1929, Ramsay MacDonald was the first British Prime Minister to address the U.S. Congress.
In 1942, playwright Maxwell Anderson’s “Eve of St. Mark” premiered in New York City.
In 1993, the Nobel prize for literature was awarded to American writer Toni Morrison.
In 2001, the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan started with an air assault and covert operations on the ground.
In 2003, an American gubernatorial recall election was held in California. Gov. Gray Davis was recalled and Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor.
Fun fact
A 2017 study from Rover.com conducted over three years found that 54 percent of dog owners are willing to end a relationship if their dog doesn’t like their partner.
Record setters
The heaviest dog breeds are the Old English mastiff and the St. Bernard. Males of both big dog breeds regularly weigh between 170–200 lbs.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Mettle:” noun; (MET-ul). Definition: The ability to continue in spite of difficulties.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
President of Russia Vladimir Putin is 69. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66. Talent manager Simon Cowell is 62. R&B singer Toni Braxton is 54. Rock singer Thom Yorke 53. Actor Allison Munn is 47. Professional wrestler Rhyno is 46. Rapper Alisha Dixon is 43. Actor Holland Roden is 35. Professional soccer player Diego Costa is 33. Rapper Dalex is 31. Professional baseball player Mookie Betts is 29. Pop singer Lewis Capaldi is 25. Model Rafael Miller is 24. Actor Kira Kosarin is 24. Professional soccer player Trent Alexander-Arnold is 23. Actor Lulu Wilson is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.