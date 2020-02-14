Today is Friday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2020. There are 321 days left in the year. This is Valentine’s Day.
Today in history
On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman identified as a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., killing 17 people in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the attack in Newtown, Conn., more than five years earlier.
Also on this date:
In 1859, Oregon was admitted to the Union as the 33rd state.
In 1876, inventors Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied separately for patents related to the telephone. (The U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled Bell the rightful inventor.)
In 1929, the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.
In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian forces reached the Rhine River in Germany.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York.
Fun fact
Every year, more than 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are sold across the country.
Fitness factoids
1. By old age, most have walked approximately 70,000 miles.
2. Exercise improves blood flow throughout the body and to the brain.
3. Usually, pounds fall first from the place they were most recently accumulated.
Trending words
“Infantilize:” verb; (IN-fun-tye-lyze). Definition: To make or keep infantile, or to treat as if infantile.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV personality Hugh Downs is 99. Actor Andrew Prine is 84. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 81. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 78. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 77. Movie director Alan Parker is 76. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 76. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 72. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 72. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 69. Actor Ken Wahl is 63. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 61. Actress Meg Tilly is 60. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 60. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 59. Actress Sakina Jaffey is 58. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 57. Actor Zach Galligan is 56. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 56. Rock musician Ricky Wolking (The Nixons) is 54. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 53. Actor Simon Pegg is 50. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 48. Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 48. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 48. Actress Danai Gurira is 42. Actor Matt Barr is 36. Actress Stephanie Leonidas is 36. Actor Jake Lacy is 34. Actress Tiffany Thornton is 34. Actor Brett Dier is 30.
