Today is Sunday, June 19, the 170th day of 2022. There are 195 days left in the year. This is Juneteenth. (The federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.) This is Father’s Day.
Today in history
On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.
Also on this date:
In 1775, George Washington was commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army.
In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”
In 1910, the first-ever Father’s Day was celebrated in Spokane. (The idea for the observance is credited to Sonora Louise Smart Dodd.)
In 1934, the Federal Communications Commission was created; it replaced the Federal Radio Commission.
In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a decisive victory for the Americans over the Japanese.
Fun fact
Male kangaroos use their biceps to fight and flex to impress females.
Just for laughs
Long fairy tales tend to dragon.
Trending words
“Credulous:” adjective; (KREJ-uh-lus). Definition: Ready to believe things based on slight or uncertain evidence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Gena Rowlands is 92. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 82. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 80. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 77. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 75. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 74. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 72. Musician Larry Dunn is 69. Actor Kathleen Turner is 68. Country singer Doug Stone is 66. Singer Mark “Marty” DeBarge is 63. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 60. Actor Andy Lauer is 59. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 58. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark (Verve Pipe) is 58. Actor Samuel West is 56. Actor Mia Sara is 55. TV personality Lara Spencer is 53. Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch is 52. Actor Jean Dujardin is 50. Actor Robin Tunney is 50. Actor Bumper Robinson is 48. Actor Poppy Montgomery is 47. Alt-country singer-musician Scott Avett (The Avett Brothers) is 46. Actor Zoe Saldana is 44. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 44. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 42. Actor Lauren Lee Smith is 42. Rapper Macklemore (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis) is 40. Actor Paul Dano is 38. New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 34. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 33. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 32. Actor Atticus Shaffer is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.