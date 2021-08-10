Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2021. There are 143 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 10, 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1821, Missouri became the 24th state.
In 1861, Confederate forces routed Union troops in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek in Missouri, the first major engagement of the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.
In 1944, during World War II, American forces overcame remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.
In 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Imperial Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged. (The Allies responded the next day, saying they would determine the Emperor’s future status.)
In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a measure providing $20,000 payments to still-living Japanese-Americans who were interned by their government during World War II.
Fun fact
Human teeth are the only part of the human body that cannot heal themselves.
Riddle me this
A father’s child, a mother’s child, yet no one’s son.
Who am I?
Trending words
“Resilience:” noun; (rih-ZIL-yunss). Definition: The capability of a strained body to recover its size and shape after deformation caused especially by compressive stress: an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change.
Today’s birthdays
Singer Ronnie Spector is 78. Actor James Reynolds is 75. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 74. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 69. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 67. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 62. Actor Antonio Banderas is 61. Singer Julia Fordham is 59. Actor Chris Caldovino is 58. Singer Neneh Cherry is 57. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 50. Actor Angie Harmon is 49. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 48. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 42. Actor Aaron Staton is 41. Actor Ryan Eggold is 37. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 24. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 10.
Riddle answer: The daughter.
