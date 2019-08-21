Today is Wednesday, Aug. 21, the 233rd day of 2019. There are 132 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 21, 2000, rescue efforts to reach the sunken Russian nuclear submarine Kursk ended with divers announcing none of the 118 sailors had survived.
Also on this date:
In 1609, Galileo Galilei demonstrated his new telescope to a group of officials atop the Campanile in Venice.
In 1831, Nat Turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia resulting in the deaths of at least 55 white people. (Turner was later executed.)
In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (The painting was recovered two years later in Italy.)
In 1912, the Boy Scouts of America named its first Eagle Scout, Arthur Rose Eldred of Troop 1 in Rockville Centre, N.Y.
In 1963, martial law was declared in South Vietnam as police and army troops began a violent crackdown on Buddhist anti-government protesters.
Fun fact
Studies show painting your room blue could make you more creative.
That’s punny
What does a house wear?
Address.
Trending words
“Hiatus” — noun; (hi·a·tus). Definition: A break in or as if in a material object: gap or an interruption in time or continuity; a break (especially a period when something is suspended or interrupted.)
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former NFL player and general manager Pete Retzlaff is 88. Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 87. Playwright Mart Crowley is 84. Singer Kenny Rogers is 81. Actor Clarence Williams III is 80. Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 80. Singer Harold Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 80. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 78. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 74. Actress Patty McCormack is 74. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 72. Actress Loretta Devine is 70. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 68. Singer Glenn Hughes is 67. Country musician Nick Kane is 65. Actress Kim Cattrall is 63. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 60. Actress Cleo King is 57. Retired MLB All-Star John Wetteland is 53. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 52. Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 50. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss is 49. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 48. Actress Alicia Witt is 44. Singer Kelis is 40. Actor Diego Klattenhoff is 40. TV personality Brody Jenner is 36. Singer Melissa Schuman is 35. Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 33. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 33. Actor Cody Kasch is 32. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 31. Actress Hayden Panettiere is 30. Actor RJ Mitte is 27. Actor Maxim Knight is 20.
Thought for Today: “I don’t measure America by its achievement but by its potential.” — Shirley Chisholm, American politician (1924-2005).