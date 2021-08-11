Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minn.
Also on this date:
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1952, Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning a reign lasting nearly 47 years.
In 1964, the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night” had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1984, at the Los Angeles Olympics, American runner Mary Decker fell after colliding with South African-born British competitor Zola Budd in the 3,000-meter final; Budd finished seventh.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton named Army Gen. John Shalikashvili to be the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding the retiring Gen. Colin Powell.
In 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)
Fun fact
A single honeybee will only produce approximately 1/12 teaspoon of honey in its lifetime.
That’s punny
Did you hear about the man who fell into an upholstery machine?
He’s fully recovered.
Trending words
“Garnish:” verb; (GAHR-nish). Definition 1: Decorate, embellish, to add decorative or savory touches to (food or drink), or to equip with accessories: furnish. Definition 2: To take (something, such as a debtor’s wages) by legal authority: garnishee.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Arlene Dahl is 96. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 78. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 78. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 75. Country singer John Conlee is 75. Singer Eric Carmen is 72. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 71. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 68. Singer Joe Jackson is 67. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 64. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 62. Actor Viola Davis is 56. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 56. Actor Duane Martin is 56. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 54. R&B musician Chris Dave is 53. Actor Anna Gunn is 53. Actor Ashley Jensen is 53. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 53. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 53. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 51. Actor Nigel Harman is 48. Actor Will Friedle is 45. Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 45. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 42. Actor Merritt Wever is 41. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 38. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 37. Singer J-Boog is 36. Rapper Asher Roth is 36. Actor Alyson Stoner is 28.
