Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 3, 1989, Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, died. On the same day, Chinese army troops began their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations.
Also on this date:
In 1621, the Dutch West India Co. received its charter for a trade monopoly in parts of the Americas and Africa.
In 1861, Illinois Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, the Democratic presidential nominee in the 1860 election, died in Chicago of typhoid fever; he was 48.
In 1937, Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.
In 1943, Los Angeles saw the beginning of its “Zoot Suit Riots” as white servicemen clashed with young Latinos wearing distinctive-looking zoot suits; the violence finally ended when military officials declared the city off limits to enlisted personnel.
In 1948, the 200-inch reflecting Hale Telescope at the Palomar Mountain Observatory in California was dedicated.
Fun fact
Donald Trump was the first president in more than 100 years to not have a pet in the White House.
Record setters
Simone Biles holds the record of most World Artistic Gymnastics Championships medals, holding the title at 25.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Elegiac:” adjective; (el-uh-JYE-ak). Definition: Of, relating to, or consisting of two dactylic hexameter lines the second of which lacks the arsis in the third and sixth feet; of or relating to the period in Greece about the seventh century B.C. when poetry written in such couplets flourished; of, relating to, or comprising elegy or an elegy; especially: expressing sorrow often for something now past.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 90. Actor Irma P. Hall is 86. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 82. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 76. Actor Penelope Wilton is 75. Singer Eddie Holman is 75. Actor Tristan Rogers is 75. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71. Singer Deneice Williams is 71. Singer Dan Hill is 67. Actor Suzie Plakson is 63. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 57. Actor James Purefoy is 57. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 56. TV host Anderson Cooper is 54. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 50. Actor Vik Sahay is 50. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is 48. Actor Arianne Zucker is 47. Actor Nikki M. James is 40. Actor Josh Segarra is 35. Actor-singer Lalaine is 34. Actor Anne Winters is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.