Today is Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2021. There are 114 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 8, 1504, Michelangelo’s towering marble statue of David was unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy.
Also on this date:
In 1761, Britain’s King George III married Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz a few hours after meeting her for the first time.
In 1892, an early version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy, appeared in “The Youth’s Companion.” It went: “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.
In 1935, Sen. Huey P. Long, a Louisiana Democrat, was shot and mortally wounded inside the Louisiana State Capitol; he died two days later. (The assailant was identified as Dr. Carl Weiss, who was gunned down by Long’s bodyguards.)
In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared a “limited national emergency” in response to the outbreak of war in Europe.
Fun fact
Michigan Stadium, nicknamed “The Big House,” is the football stadium for the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., and is the largest college stadium in the U.S., with an official capacity of 107,601.
That’s punny
Today is my first day working as a garbage man, no official training either. ... I’ll just pick it up as I go along.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Coiffure:” noun; (kwah-FYUR). Definition: A style or manner of arranging the hair.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 81. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 80. Actor Alan Feinstein is 80. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 79. Author Ann Beattie is 74. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 71. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 71. Musician Will Lee is 69. Actor Heather Thomas is 64. Singer Aimee Mann is 61. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 61. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 59. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 56. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 51. TV personality Brooke Burke is 50. Actor Martin Freeman is 50. Actor David Arquette is 50. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 49. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 46. Actor Larenz Tate is 46. Actor Nathan Corddry is 44. R&B singer Pink is 42. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 41. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 40. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 34. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 19.
