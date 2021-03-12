Today is Friday, March 12, the 71st day of 2021. There are 294 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 12, 2020, the stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened; the Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10 percent.
Also on this date:
In 1664, England’s King Charles II granted an area of land on the East Coast of present-day North America known as New Netherland to his brother James, the Duke of York.
In 1864, Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumed command as General-in-Chief of the Union armies in the Civil War.
In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Ga., founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis.
In 1955, legendary jazz musician Charlie “Bird” Parker died in New York at age 34.
Fun fact
Studies have shown that loneliness weakens the immune system.
Fitness factoids
1. Staying hydrated is crucial to maintaining your body temperature.
2. Water is the main component of saliva, and it’s essential for breaking down solid food and keeping your mouth healthy.
3. Water consumption helps lubricate and cushion your joints, spinal cord and tissues.
healthline
Trending words
“Tutelary:” adjective; (TOO-tuh-lair-ee). Definition: Having the guardianship of a person or a thing; of or relating to a guardian.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 89. Actor Barbara Feldon is 88. Former broadcast journalist Lloyd Dobyns is 85. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 75. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 74. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 73. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 72. Actor Jon Provost (“Lassie”) is 71. Author Carl Hiaasen is 68. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Lesley Manville is 65. Actor Jerry Levine is 64. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 64. Actor Jason Beghe is 61. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 61. Actor Titus Welliver is 59. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 59. Actor Julia Campbell is 58. Actor Jake Weber is 58. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 53. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 53. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 52. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 52. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 48. Actor Rhys Coiro is 42. Actor Samm Levine is 39. Actor Jaimie Alexander is 37. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 27. Actor Kendall Applegate is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.