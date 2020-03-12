Today is Thursday, March 12, the 72nd day of 2020. There are 294 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 12, 1980, a Chicago jury found John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of the murders of 33 men and boys. (The next day, Gacy was sentenced to death; he was executed in May 1994.)
Also on this date:
In 1864, Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumed command as General-in-Chief of the Union armies in the Civil War.
In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Ga., founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.
In 1913, Canberra was officially designated the future capital of Australia.
In 1925, Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen died in Beijing.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman announced what became known as the “Truman Doctrine” to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism.
Fun fact
Blueberries help fight stress and reduce anxiety.
Record setters
The world’s tallest living donkey is Romulus, a 9-year-old American Mammoth Jackstock, who measured 17 hands (5 feet, 8 inches) tall on Feb. 8, 2013, and is owned by Cara and Phil Yellott of Red Oak, Texas.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Panglossian:” (pan-glos-ee-uhn). adjective. Definition: Marked by the view that all is for the best in this best of possible worlds: excessively optimistic.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 88. Actress Barbara Feldon is 87. Former broadcast journalist Lloyd Dobyns is 84. Actress-singer Liza Minnelli is 74. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 73. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 72. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 71. Actor Jon Provost (“Lassie”) is 70. Author Carl Hiaasen is 67. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 64. Actress Lesley Manville is 64. Actor Jerry Levine is 63. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 63. Actor Jason Beghe is 60. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 60. Actor Titus Welliver is 58. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 58. Actress Julia Campbell is 57. Actor Jake Weber is 57. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 52. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 52. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 51. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 47. Actor Rhys Coiro is 41. Country singer Holly Williams is 39. Actor Samm Levine is 38. Actress Jaimie Alexander is 36. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 26. Actress Kendall Applegate is 21.
