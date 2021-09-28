Today is Tuesday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2021. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 28, 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
Also on this date:
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
In 1939, during World War II, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a treaty calling for the partitioning of Poland, which the two countries had invaded.
In 1991, jazz great Miles Davis died in Santa Monica, Calif., at age 65.
Fun fact
Oats and rye both started as weeds before mimicking wheat and becoming a crop.
Riddle me this
Two in a corner, one in a room, zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Obtuse:” adjective; (ahb-TOOSS). Definition: Difficult to understand or unable to understand what is obvious.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Brigitte Bardot is 87. Actor Joel Higgins is 78. Singer Helen Shapiro is 75. Actor Vernee Watson is 72. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71. Rock musician George Lynch is 67. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 64. Actor Steve Hytner is 62. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57. Country singer Matt King is 55. Actor Mira Sorvino is 54. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 54. Actor-model Carre Otis is 53. Actor Naomi Watts is 53. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 52. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 50. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 44. Actor Peter Cambor is 43. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 42. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 40. Actor Jerrika Hinton is 40. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 39. Comedian/actor Phoebe Robinson is 37. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 35. Actor Hilary Duff is 34. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 29.
Riddle answer: The letter “R.”
