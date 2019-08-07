Today is Wednesday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2019. There are 146 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.
Also on this date:
In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.
In 1789, the U.S. Department of War was established by Congress.
In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)
In 1961, Yale psychology professor Stanley Milgram began conducting his controversial human behavior experiments concerning obedience toward authority figures.
In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
Fun fact
If you pick up two objects at the same time that have the same weight but are different sizes, the larger object will seem lighter. This phenomenon is known as the “size-weight illusion.”
That’s punny
Living on Earth may be expensive, but it includes an annual free trip around the sun.
Trending words
“Inoculum:” noun; (in·oc·u·lum). Definition: Material used for inoculation.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Magician, author and lecturer James Randi is 91. Former MLB pitcher Don Larsen is 90. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 77. Singer B.J. Thomas is 77. Singer Lana Cantrell is 76. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 75. Actor John Glover is 75. Actor David Rasche is 75. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 69. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 69. Actress Caroline Aaron is 67. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 67. Actor Wayne Knight is 64. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 61. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 61. Actor David Duchovny is 59. Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 58. Actress Delane Matthews is 58. Actor Harold Perrineau is 56. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 56. Actor David Mann is 53. Actress Charlotte Lewis is 52. Actress Sydney Penny is 48. Actor Greg Serano is 47. Rock musician Barry Kerch (Shinedown) is 43. Actor Eric Johnson is 40. Actor Randy Wayne is 38. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 37. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 32. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 28. Actor Liam James is 23.
