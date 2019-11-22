Today is Friday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2019. There are 39 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated. He was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald, while traveling in a motorcade in Dallas. He was the fourth American president to be assassinated while in office. The other three were Abraham Lincoln, James Abram Garfield and William McKinley.
Also on this date:
In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as “Blackbeard” — was killed during a battle off the North Carolina coast.
In 1890, Charles de Gaulle was born in Lille, France.
In 1968, The Beatles’ “White Album” was released.
In 1975, Juan Carlos was proclaimed king of Spain.
In 1986, Mike Tyson won a fight against Trevor Berbick. The victory won Tyson the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship and made him the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win reelection to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced her resignation.
Fun fact
A recent study found children are 39 percent more likely to buy a particular brand of automobile if their parents bought the brand.
Fitness factoids
1. Children tend to follow a constant genetically determined percentile curve on the growth chart. Growth occurs at a rate of about 2½ inches per year until early adolescence, when preteens achieve a peak growth velocity of about 4 inches per year.
2. Dwelling on negative emotions can flood the body with stress hormones that can lead to both health and behavioral consequences such as insomnia, depression, high blood pressure, overeating and alcohol misuse.
3. Studies show that the mood boosting effects of exercise can last for as long as 12 hours.
Trending words
“White elephant:” noun; (WYTE-EL-uh-funt). Definition: A property requiring much care and expense and yielding little profit; an object no longer of value to its owner but of value to others; or something of little or no value.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former NASA astronaut Guion Bluford is 77. Former women’s tennis champion Billie Jean King is 76. Singer, songwriter Tina Weymouth is 69. Musician Steven Van Zandt is 69. Actor Richard Kind is 62. Actress, author Jamie Lee Curtis is 61. Actor Michael K. Williams is 53. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 52. Graphic novelist Marjane Satrapi is 50. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 35. Former National Football League quarterback Brock Osweiler is 29. Model Hailey Baldwin is 23. Actress Madison Davenport is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.