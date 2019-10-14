Today is Monday, Oct. 14, the 287th day of 2019. There are 78 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 14, 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. (“Chuck”) Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
Also on this date:
In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt, campaigning for the presidency, was shot in the chest in Milwaukee. Despite the wound, he went ahead with a scheduled speech.
In 1930, Ethel Merman made her Broadway debut in the musical comedy “Girl Crazy” with songs by George and Ira Gershwin.
In 1933, Nazi Germany announced it was withdrawing from the League of Nations.
In 1939, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the HMS Royal Oak, a British battleship anchored at Scapa Flow in Scotland’s Orkney Islands; 833 of the more than 1,200 men aboard were killed.
In 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Fun fact
The sound of waves crashing comes mostly from air bubbles.
These three tweets
1. Netflix originals are great until you binge watch the whole season in one day, and then have to wait a whole decade for the next season.
@Iowkeybrook
2. A girl in the coffee shop I’m working from has just said to her friend “Imagine a hot veggie smoothie,” and I’m wondering how to break it to her that soup exists.
@daynamcalpine_
3. Mom leaf: “Oh my gosh, you changed color.”
Kid leaf: “Yeah, everyone’s doing it.”
Mom leaf: “Oh, so if all the other leaves fell off the tree, would you do it too?”
@fro_vo
Trending words
“Blandish:” verb; (blan·dish). Definition: To coax with flattery: cajole, or to act or speak in a flattering or coaxing manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Carroll Ballard is 82. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 80. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 79. Actor Greg Evigan is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 63. Actress Lori Petty is 56. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is 55. Actor Steve Coogan is 54. Singer Karyn White is 54. Actor Edward Kerr is 53. Actor Jon Seda is 49. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Dixie Chicks) is 45. A Singer Usher is 41. Actor Ben Whishaw is 39. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 32. Actor Max Thieriot is 31.
