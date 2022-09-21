Today is Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2022. There are 101 days left in the year.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 5:19 am
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2022. There are 101 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 21, 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1792, the French National Convention voted to abolish the monarchy.
In 1937, “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien, was first published by George Allen & Unwin, Ltd. of London.
In 1938, a hurricane struck parts of New York and New England, causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.
In 1957, the legal mystery-drama “Perry Mason,” starring Raymond Burr, premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1961, the first Boeing CH-47 Chinook military helicopter made its first hovering flight.
In 1973, the U.S. Senate confirmed Henry Kissinger to be Secretary of State.
In 1982, National Football League players began a 57-day strike, its first regular-season walkout.
Fun fact
An octopus can have as many as 56,000 eggs at a time.
That’s punny
A cat ate some cheese and waited for a mouse with baited breath.
Trending words
“Exponent:” noun; (ik-SPOH-nunt). Definition: Someone who supports a particular cause or belief, as well as someone who is known for a particular method or style.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 81. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 79. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is 78. Musician Don Felder is 75. Author Stephen King is 75. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 73. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 72. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is 65. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 65. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 63. Actor David James Elliott is 62. Actor Serena Scott Thomas is 61. Actor Nancy Travis is 61. Actor Rob Morrow is 60. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 59. Actor Cheryl Hines is 57. Country singer Faith Hill is 55. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 55. Country singer Ronna Reeves is 54. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 54. Rapper Dave (De La Soul) is 54. Actor Billy Porter is 53. Actor Rob Benedict is 52. Actor James Lesure is 51. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is 51. Actor Luke Wilson is 51. Actor Paulo Costanzo is 44. Actor Bradford Anderson is 43. Actor Autumn Reeser is 42. TV personality Nicole Richie is 41. Actor Maggie Grace is 39. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 39. Actor Ahna O’Reilly is 38. Rapper Wale is 38. R&B singer Jason Derulo is 36. Actor Ryan Guzman is 35. Actor Nikolas Brino is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
