Today is Sunday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2021. There are 362 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 3, 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, Calif., by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.
Also on this date:
In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, N.J.
In 1833, Britain seized control of the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic. (Almost 150 years later, Argentina seized the islands from the British, but Britain took them back after a 74-day war.)
In 1870, groundbreaking took place for the Brooklyn Bridge.
In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.
In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.
In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
In 1975, the original version of the TV game show “Jeopardy!,” hosted by Art Fleming, ended its nearly 11-year run on NBC.
In 1990, ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission.
In 2000, the last new daily “Peanuts” strip by Charles Schulz ran in 2,600 newspapers.
Fun fact
It takes more than 500 peanuts to make one 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.
That’s punny
My daughter told me she saw a deer on the way to school.
Me: “How do you know it was going to school?”
Trending words.
“Feckless:” adjective; (FECK-lus). Definition: Lacking initiative or strength of character; irresponsible.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 85. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 82. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 78. Musician Stephen Stills is 76. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 65. Actor Shannon Sturges is 53. Actor John Ales is 52. Jazz musician James Carter is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 46. Actor Jason Marsden is 46. Actor Danica McKellar is 46. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 45. Singer Kimberley Locke (“American Idol”) is 43. Actor Kate Levering is 42. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 40. Actor Nicole Beharie is 36. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 35. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle Rae) is 35. Actor Alex D. Linz is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.