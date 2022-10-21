Today is Friday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2022. There are 71 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 21, 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
Also on this date:
In 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” was christened in Boston’s harbor.
In 1805, a British fleet commanded by Adm. Horatio Nelson defeated a French-Spanish fleet in the Battle of Trafalgar; Nelson, however, was killed.
In 1917, legendary jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie was born in Cheraw, S.C.
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. troops captured the German city of Aachen.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon nominated Lewis F. Powell and William H. Rehnquist to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both nominees were confirmed.)
In 1976, Saul Bellow won the Nobel Prize for literature, the first American honored since John Steinbeck in 1962.
Fun fact
The whole limb of a salamander or a triton will grow back after amputation.
Fitness factoids
1. Research suggests that practicing meditation can improve sleep quality.
2. Meditation may also relieve stress and tension headaches.
3. A meditation practice can also increase imagination and creativity.
Trending words
“Bespoke:” adjective; (bih-SPOHK). Definition: Custom-made; anything made to an individual’s desired specifications.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Joyce Randolph is 98. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 82. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 81. Singer Elvin Bishop is 80. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 80. Actor Everett McGill is 77. Musician Lee Loughnane (Chicago) is 76. Actor Dick Christie is 74. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 73. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 73. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 69. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 67. Singer Julian Cope is 65. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 65. Actor Ken Watanabe is 63. Actor Melora Walters is 62. Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 51. Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 49. Actor Jeremy Miller is 46. Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 45. Actor Will Estes is 44. Actor Michael McMillian is 44. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 42. Actor Matt Dallas is 40. Actor Charlotte Sullivan is 39. Actor Aaron Tveit is 39. Actor Glenn Powell is 34. Country singer Kane Brown is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
