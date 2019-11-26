Today is Tuesday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2019. There are 35 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 26, 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
Also on this date:
In 1789, Americans observed a day of thanksgiving set aside by President George Washington to mark the adoption of the Constitution of the United States.
In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Mich.
In 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura, setting forth U.S. demands for “lasting and extensive peace throughout the Pacific area.” The same day, a Japanese naval task force consisting of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, headed toward Hawaii.
In 1942, the Warner Bros. motion picture “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, had its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater in New York.
In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.
Fun fact
Coffee is the world’s second largest traded commodity.
Riddle me this
Why can’t the Tyrannosaurus rex clap?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Heterodox:” adjective; (HET-uh-ruh-dahks). Definition: Contrary to or different from an acknowledged standard, a traditional form, or an established religion: unorthodox, unconventional, or holding unorthodox opinions or doctrines.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Impressionist Rich Little is 81. Singer Tina Turner is 80. Singer Jean Terrell is 75. Pop musician John McVie is 74. Actress Marianne Muellerleile is 71. Actor Scott Jacoby is 63. Actress Jamie Rose is 60. Country singer Linda Davis is 57. Actor Scott Adsit is 54. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 54. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 54. Actress Kristin Bauer is 53. Actor Peter Facinelli is 46. Actress Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 45. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 44. Actress Maia Campbell is 43. Country singer Joe Nichols is 43. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 41. Actress Jessica Bowman is 39. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 38. Actress Jessica Camacho is 37. Country singer-musician Mike Gossin (Gloriana Rock) is 35. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 35. Singer Lil Fizz is 34. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 34. Singer Aubrey Collins is 32. Actress-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 29.
Riddle answer: Because it is extinct.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.