Today is Saturday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2019. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 31, 1986, 82 people were killed when an Aeromexico jetliner and a small private plane collided over Cerritos, Calif. ... The Soviet passenger ship Admiral Nakhimov collided with a merchant vessel in the Black Sea, causing both to sink; as many as 448 people reportedly died.
Also on this date:
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, S.C., killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver’s wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he’d already served.)
Fun fact
The total weight of bacteria living in the human body is about 4.4 pounds.
They eat what?!
Turtle Jelly, otherwise known as Gui Ling Go in Cantonese, is made from the powdered bottom shell of a turtle mixed with a large variety of Chinese herbs, and is a jelly-like Chinese medicine that many people in Hong Kong like to eat as a dessert.
Trending words
“Prorogue:” verb; (pro·rogue). Definition: To defer, postpone or to terminate a session of (something, such as a British paliament) by royal prerogative.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Japanese monster movie actor Katsumi Tezuka (“Godzilla”) is 107. Actor Warren Berlinger is 82. Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 80. Actor Jack Thompson is 79. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 74. Singer Van Morrison is 74. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 71. Actor Richard Gere is 70. Actor Stephen Henderson is 70. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 64. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 62. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 62. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 60. Rhythm-and-blues musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 56. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 54. Former baseball pitcher Hideo Nomo is 51. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 50. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 49. Rock musician Greg Richling (Wallflowers) is 49. Actor Zack Ward is 49. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 48. Actor Chris Tucker is 47. Actress Sara Ramirez is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 42.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.