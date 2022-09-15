Today is Thursday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2022. There are 107 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)
Also on this date:
In 1776, British forces occupied New York City during the American Revolution.
In 1789, the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs was renamed the Department of State.
In 1857, William Howard Taft — who served as President of the United States and as U.S. chief justice — was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of their citizenship.
In 1940, during the World War II Battle of Britain, the tide turned as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.
In 1955, the novel “Lolita,” by Vladimir Nabokov, was first published in Paris.
In 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Soviet head of state to visit the United States as he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.
In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.
In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.
In 1985, Nike began selling its “Air Jordan 1” sneaker.
Fun fact
A single bat can consume as many as 1,000 mosquitoes an hour.
Record setters
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning queen ever; her rule lasted for 70 years, 214 days (Feb. 6, 1952, to Sept. 8, 2022).
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Invective:” noun; (in-VEK-tiv). Definition: Insulting or abusive language, or an abusive expression or speech.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 84. Actor Carmen Maura is 77. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 77. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 76. Movie director Oliver Stone is 76. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger) is 70. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley is 68. Director Pawel Pawlikowski is 65. Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 62. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 61. Actor Danny Nucci is 54. Rap DJ KayGee is 53. Actor Josh Charles is 51. Actor Tom Hardy is 45. Actor Marisa Ramirez is 45. Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 44. Actor Dave Annable is 43. Actor Amy Davidson is 43. Britain’s Prince Harry is 38. TV personality Heidi Montag is 36. Actor Kate Mansi is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
