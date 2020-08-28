Today is Friday, Aug. 28, the 241st day of 2020. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Also on this date:
In 1917, 10 suffragists demanding that President Woodrow Wilson support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote were arrested as they picketed outside the White House.
In 1944, during World War II, German forces in Toulon and Marseille, France, surrendered to Allied troops.
In 1964, two days of race-related rioting erupted in North Philadelphia over a false rumor that white police officers had beaten to death a pregnant Black woman.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
Fun fact
Goat milk has more potassium in it than a banana does.
Fitness factoids
1. Horseback riding works the core muscles that stabilize the trunk: the abdominal, back and pelvic muscles.
2. Therapeutic riding programs for the sight-impaired have had success in developing better coordination.
3. Horseback riding is an isometric exercise, and improves balance and postural strength.
Trending words
“Conspiracy:” noun. Definition: The act of conspiring, plotting or contriving together.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sonny Shroyer is 85. Actor Marla Adams is 82. Actor Ken Jenkins is 80. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 80. Actor David Soul is 77. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 77. Actor Barbara Bach is 74. Actor Debra Mooney is 73. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 69. Actor Daniel Stern is 63. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 62. Actor John Allen Nelson is 61. Actor Emma Samms is 60. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 59. Actor Amanda Tapping is 55. Country singer Shania Twain is 55. Actor Billy Boyd is 52. Actor Jack Black is 51. Actor Jason Priestley is 51. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 49. Actor J. August Richards is 47. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 42. Actor Carly Pope is 40. Country singer Jake Owen is 39. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 38. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 37. Actor Sarah Roemer is 36. Actor Armie Hammer is 34. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 34. Actor Shalita Grant is 32. Actor Katie Findlay is 30. Actor Kyle Massey is 29. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 17. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 15.
