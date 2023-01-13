Today is Friday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2023. There are 352 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)
Also on this date:
In 1733, James Oglethorpe and some 120 English colonists arrived at Charleston, S.C., while en route to settle in present-day Georgia.
In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)
In 1898, Emile Zola’s famous defense of Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, “J’accuse,” was published in Paris.
In 1941, a new law went into effect granting Puerto Ricans U.S. birthright citizenship. ... Novelist and poet James Joyce died in Zurich, Switzerland, less than a month before his 59th birthday.
In 1964, Roman Catholic Bishop Karol Wojtyla (the future Pope John Paul II) was appointed Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, by Pope Paul VI.
Fun fact
There are around 38,000 types of spiders.
Fitness factoids
1. Somniphobia refers to the irrational and abnormal fear of sleep.
2. The feeling of being hungry can feel the same whether it’s emotional or physical hunger.
3. The Department of Agriculture calculates about 57% of the calories of Americans come from processed plant foods and 32% comes from animal foods. The remaining 11% comes from whole grains, fruits and vegetables.
Trending words
“Bombast:” noun; (BAHM-bast). Definition: Speech or writing that is meant to sound important or impressive but that is not sincere or meaningful.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV personality Nick Clooney is 89. Comedian Charlie Brill is 85. 80. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 69. Actor Kevin Anderson is 63. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 62. Rock singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson (Madness) is 62. Country singer Trace Adkins is 61. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 59. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 57. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 56. Actor Traci Bingham is 55. Actor Keith Coogan is 53. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 53. Actor Nicole Eggert is 51. Actor Ross McCall is 47. Actor Michael Pena is 47. Actor Orlando Bloom is 46. Meteorologist Ginger Zee (“Good Morning America”) is 42. Actor Ruth Wilson is 41. Actor Julian Morris is 40. Actor Beau Mirchoff is 34. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 33. NHL center Connor McDavid is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “The artist is nothing without the gift, but the gift is nothing without work.” — Writer Emile Zola (1840-1902)
