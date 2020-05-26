Today is Tuesday, May 26, the 147th day of 2020. There are 219 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 26, 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
Also on this date:
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ended with his acquittal on the remaining charges.
In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.
In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song “American Pie” at the Record Plant in New York City (it was released the following November by United Artists Records).
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
In 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada, opened in Atlantic City, N.J.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage, however, ended in 1996.)
In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court made it far more difficult for police to be sued by people hurt during high-speed chases. ... The Supreme Court also ruled that Ellis Island, historic gateway for millions of immigrants, was mainly in New Jersey, not New York.
Fun fact
There are lobsters who are not only colored differently, but half their body is male and half is female. They are known as gynandromorphs.
Riddle me this
What is in seasons, seconds, centuries and minutes but not in decades, years or days?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Exiguous:” adjective; (ig-ZIG-yuh-wus). Definition: Excessively scanty: inadequate.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 81. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 75. Singer Stevie Nicks is 72. Actress Pam Grier is 71. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 71. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 71. Actress Margaret Colin is 62. Country singer-songwriter Dave Robbins is 61. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 58. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 56. Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 54. Distance runner Zola Budd is 54. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 52. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) is 50. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 49. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 42.
Riddle answer: The letter N.
