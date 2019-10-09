Today is Wednesday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2019. There are 83 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 9, 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
Also on this date:
- In 1776, a group of Spanish missionaries settled in present-day San Francisco.
- In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
- In 1914, the Belgian city of Antwerp fell to German forces during World War I.
- In 1930, Laura Ingalls became the first woman to fly across the United States as she completed a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif.
- In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
Fun fact
The word diamond comes from the Greek word meaning “unbreakable.”
That’s punny
I broke my finger last week. On the other hand, I’m OK.
Trending words
“Pursy:” adjective; (pur·sy). Definition: Short-winded, especially because of corpulence; fat.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 79. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 78. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nona Hendryx is 75. Singer Jackson Browne is 71. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 69. Actor Gary Frank is 69. Actor Richard Chaves is 68. Actor Robert Wuhl is 68. Actress-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 67. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 66. Actor Scott Bakula is 65. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 65. Actor John O’Hurley is 65. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 61. Actor Michael Pare is 61. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 59. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 58. Country singer Gary Bennett is 55. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 55. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 53. Singer P.J. Harvey is 50. Movie director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is 50. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 49. Actress Cocoa Brown is 47. Country singer Tommy Shane Steiner is 46. Actor Steve Burns is 46. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 44. Actor Randy Spelling is 41. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is 40. Actor Brandon Routh is 40. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 38. Actress Spencer Grammer is 36. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Actor Tyler James Williams is 27. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 26. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.