Today is Monday, Oct. 26, the 300th day of 2020. There are 66 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 26, 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.
Also on this date:
In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
In 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph. (The last run of the Pony Express was completed the following month.)
In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Ariz., as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.
In 1902, women’s rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton died in New York at age 86.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte Gulf ended in a major Allied victory over Japanese forces, whose naval capabilities were badly crippled.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.
Fun fact
Goat meat is the most consumed meat per capita worldwide.
These three tweets
1. [Cooks for 2 hours with all fresh ingredients.]
My family: “It’s OK.”
[Throws in frozen pizza.]
My family: “Yayyyy pizzaaaa!”
@graceupongracie
2. Pretty sure my day can’t get any worse — [Soup explodes in microwave.]
@squirrel74wkgn
3. Me: “Want to go to the ice rink?”
Friend: “I can’t stand ice skating.”
Me: “You’ll be able to with practice.”
@kieransofar
Trending words
“Adduce:” verb; (uh-DOOSS). Definition: To offer as example, reason, or proof in discussion or analysis.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jaclyn Smith is 75. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 73. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52’s) is 67. Actor Lauren Tewes is 67. Actor D.W. Moffett is 66. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 64. Actor Dylan McDermott is 59. Actor Cary Elwes is 58. Actor Steve Valentine is 54. Country singer Keith Urban is 53. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 52. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt is 49. Actor Anthony Rapp is 49. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 47. Actor Jon Heder is 43. Singer Mark Barry (BBMak) is 42. Actor Jonathan Chase is 41. Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 36.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.