Today is Sunday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2019. There are 51 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 10, 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on her CBS radio program.
Also on this date:
In 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.
In 1938, Turkish statesman Mustafa Kemal Ataturk died in Istanbul at age 57.
In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.
In 1954, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, was dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Va.
In 1975, the U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution equating Zionism with racism (the world body repealed the resolution in Dec. 1991). ... The ore-hauling ship SS Edmund Fitzgerald mysteriously sank during a storm in Lake Superior with the loss of all 29 crew members.
Fun fact
A human eyelash has a growth cycle of approximately 3 to 5 months.
Just for laughs
Did you hear about the restaurant on the moon? Good food, no atmosphere.
Trending words
“Apocryphal:” adjective; (uh-PAH-kruh-ful). Definition: Of doubtful authenticity: spurious.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Film composer Ennio Morricone is 91. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 85. Actor Albert Hall is 82. Country singer Donna Fargo is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 75. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 70. Actor Jack Scalia is 69. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 64. Actor Matt Craven is 63. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 63. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 60. Author Neil Gaiman is 59. Actress Vanessa Angel is 56. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 56. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 56. Actor Michael Jai White is 55. Country singer Chris Cagle is 51. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 51. Actress Ellen Pompeo is 50. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 49. Rapper U-God is 49. Actor Walton Goggins is 48. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 45. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 44. Rapper Eve is 41. Actor Bryan Neal is 39. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 37. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 36. Actor Josh Peck is 33. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 29. Actress Genevieve Beuchner is 28. Actress Zoey Deutch is 25. Actress Kiernan Shipka is 20. Actress Mackenzie Foy is 19.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.